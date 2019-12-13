Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

I heart Prosecco is a perfect gift

Freixenet Copestick are now offering personalised I heart Prosecco

Are you struggling to find a unique Christmas present for your other half, best friend or even your children’s teacher?

Well look no further! Freixenet Copestick are now offering personalised I heart Prosecco bottles available for collection from our Newbury Tasting Room at Newbury Business Park for just £18.95. 

I heart Prosecco is a perfect gift, bursting with classic acacia flower aromas and delicate apple and peach flavours. This sparkling wine is delicious on its own or for pre-dinner drinks.

Simply e-mail iheartpersonalisation@fxcbrands.com attaching a clear photograph (if you want to include a photo) telling us who you “heart” (maximum 12 characters). You can also add an optional message if you wish (maximum 26 characters). If you need any further information, please email us or call 01635 252400. Please note that we will require a credit card payment on collection.

 

 

