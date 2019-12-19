Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Teaching Assistant Required

Can you build good relationships with young people?
Have you worked with challenging young people?
Do you like supporting students to reach their potential?
Are you a positive role model?
Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?

If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website
www.engagingpotential.com

where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our
Teaching Assistant position.

Salary: £16-20k depending upon skills offered and experience
Closing Date: 13th January 2020 (midday) Shortlisting: 14th January 2020
Interviews: 22nd January 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

