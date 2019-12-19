Train to Teach Career Information Evening

Monday 13th January 2020



Whose story will you inspire?



We have vacancies on our teacher training programmes (QTS and PGCE) for anyone interested in training to teach from September 2020.

Secondary trainees are based at The Downs, St. Bartholomew’s, Park House or Kennet School.

Primary trainees are based at one of our school direct partnership primary schools in Newbury and surrounding areas in West Berkshire.

So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer, or you graduate in the summer of 2020, why not come along to our Train to Teach Career Information Evening to find out more!

“Every Lesson Shapes a Life”

Where?

St Bartholomew’s School

RG14 6JP

When?

6.00pm—8.00pm

Talk at 6.30pm

Refreshments provided

Book a place?

Booking through our

website is preferred but not essential

Email

itt@downlandalliance.org.uk



www.downlandalliance.org.uk



Telephone: 01635 270096

Get into Teaching