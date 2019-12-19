Chieveley Parish Clerk & Responsible Finance Officer (RFO) Required
Thu, 19 Dec 2019
Train to Teach Career Information Evening
Monday 13th January 2020
Whose story will you inspire?
We have vacancies on our teacher training programmes (QTS and PGCE) for anyone interested in training to teach from September 2020.
Secondary trainees are based at The Downs, St. Bartholomew’s, Park House or Kennet School.
Primary trainees are based at one of our school direct partnership primary schools in Newbury and surrounding areas in West Berkshire.
So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer, or you graduate in the summer of 2020, why not come along to our Train to Teach Career Information Evening to find out more!
“Every Lesson Shapes a Life”
Where?
St Bartholomew’s School
RG14 6JP
When?
6.00pm—8.00pm
Talk at 6.30pm
Refreshments provided
Book a place?
Booking through our
website is preferred but not essential
Email
itt@downlandalliance.org.uk
Telephone: 01635 270096
