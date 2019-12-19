Chieveley Parish Clerk & Responsible Finance Officer (RFO) Required
Thu, 19 Dec 2019
Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ
www.maryhare.org.uk
Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!
Care Staff
£20,810 – £22,525 pa, dependent on experience • 41 hours per week average two week shift pattern
Waking Night Staff
£3,914 – £4,072 pa, dependent on experience • Part time, Wednesday Nights
1:1 Care Staff
£10,786 – £11,674 pa, dependent on experience • 21.25 hours per week
To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs
and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.
Closing date: 9pm, 31 December 2019
Interviews will take place: w/c 6 January 2020
Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.
