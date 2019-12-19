Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!



Care Staff

£20,810 – £22,525 pa, dependent on experience • 41 hours per week average two week shift pattern

Waking Night Staff

£3,914 – £4,072 pa, dependent on experience • Part time, Wednesday Nights

1:1 Care Staff

£10,786 – £11,674 pa, dependent on experience • 21.25 hours per week

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.

Closing date: 9pm, 31 December 2019

Interviews will take place: w/c 6 January 2020

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.