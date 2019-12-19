Donnington Grove Veterinary Group

Deputy Practice Manager, Newbury, Berkshire

Due to the continued growth and success of Donnington Grove Veterinary Group, we are recruiting for a Deputy Practice Manager.

The primary role will be to support our busy Practice Manager and will assist in the day-to-day management and administration of our main hospital in Newbury and our two branches in Thatcham and Tadley. The Practice Manager is responsible for the following key areas:

• Facilities Management – to include:

Building and grounds maintenance

Communication and IT infrastructure

Office equipment and vehicle fleet management

Procurement and contract management

Security

Utilities and waste disposal

• Accounting and book keeping – to include:

Preparation of management and financial reports

Management of internal accounting processes

Assist with external accounting and audit teams, and other governmental and statutory organisations

• Business administration – to include:

Day to day duties covering statutory reporting, returns and annual submissions

Payroll & Pension

This is a full-time position working 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, and will suit someone who enjoys a varied busy role – no two days are ever the same!

The successful candidate will demonstrate a flexible attitude and approach and have the ability to multi task, having a desire to help and support the Practice at all times. Excellent communication and numerical skills are essential.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lynda Lewendon, HR Manager at lyndalewendon@donningtongrove.com.

Closing date: Monday, 16th December 2019