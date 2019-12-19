Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Gowrings Mobility are recruiting!

Gowrings mobility, based in Thatcham, is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of wheelchair accessible vehicles. Due to the launch of new vehicles and two recent acquisitions, we are recruiting for a number of new and diverse roles including:

• Vehicle Conversion Technicians
• Part-time Vehicle Demonstration Drivers
• Customer Care Administrator

www.gowringsmobility.co.uk/careers

If you are looking for a new challenge then please forward your CV and letter of application by email to: info@gowringsmobility.co.uk

Full training will be provided.

Daytona Drive, Thatcham, Berkshire RG19 4ZD
Tel: 0345 608 8020

No agencies please

