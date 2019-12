Chieveley Parish Clerk & Responsible Finance Officer (RFO) Required

Chieveley Parish Clerk & Responsible Finance Officer (RFO)

A vacancy for a part time, home based Parish Clerk and RFO to work with a committed and professional Parish Council 16 hours a week. Starting salary £10.16 per hour.

For further information please

email chieveley.pc@btinternet.com

Visit www.mychieveley.co.uk/chieveleyparishcouncil



Phone 01635 247507

Closing date: Tuesday 8 January 2020.