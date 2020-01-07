Head Chef and Hospitality Chef Required

MARLBOROUGH COLLEGE

Head Chef

We have an opportunity for a passionate, dynamic and inspirational Head Chef to lead our brigade of Chefs, delivering a high quality service to our c.997 boarding pupils, and College events.

This role requires a motivated and pro-active Head Chef with excellent communication, administration, organisational, people management and leadership skills. You should also be well versed in working within a highly pressured and fast paced kitchen environment and have the ability to lead the team in all aspects of the kitchen operation to maintain the standard of cuisine, train staff and ensure high standards are maintained for both internal and external services.

Integral to the role is an excellent working knowledge of Food Hygiene and Health and Safety procedures, to ensure the College catering operation complies with all relevant regulations.

To fulfil this role you must be educated to City & Guilds 706/1&2 or Level 2 Diploma in Professional Cookery, NVQ Level 3 or equivalent and hold an Intermediate or advanced Food Hygiene Certificate or equivalent, have at least 5 years’ experience at management level, along with a proven track record within the industry.

Further information and an application pack can be obtained from our website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies, or by emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org or by phoning: 01672 892239.

Closing date for returned applications: mid-day Monday 27th January 2020, with 2-part interviews taking place on Tuesday 4th February, 2020 and Thursday 6th February.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Service checks.

-----------

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced

Hospitality Chef

to join our Brigade of Chefs, with responsibility for delivering high quality hospitality at the College, both internally and externally.

You will need to have worked at a senior level in a hospitality based environment for at least 3 years, and be competent at consistently delivering exceptional hospitality and fine dining cuisine.

The Hospitality Chef will need to be creative and personable, as you will be working closely with the Head Chef on creating menus for the various events. As Hospitality Chef you will need to be able to cope under pressure and inspire all those supporting the hospitality operation to create a consistently exceptional service for every event and function hosted at the College.

To fulfil this role you must be educated to City & Guilds 706/1&2 or Level 2 Diploma in Professional Cookery, NVQ Level 3 or equivalent and hold an Intermediate or advanced Food Hygiene Certificate or equivalent, have at least 3 years’ experience at a senior chef level, with experience in the production of high end refined dining, along with a proven track record within the industry.

Further information and an application pack can be obtained from our website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies, or by emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org or phoning: 01672 892239.

Closing date for returned applications: mid-day Monday 27th January, 2020, with 2-part interviews taking place on Monday 3rd February, 2020 and Wednesday 5th February.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Service checks.