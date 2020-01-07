MARLBOROUGH COLLEGE

GARDENERS

We have an opportunity for two full-time Gardeners to join our existing team in caring for the extensive gardens of the College. You will assist with mowing/strimming, any new landscape work, pruning and seed sowing/plant propagation as required.

Applications are welcome from both qualified and experienced candidates, as well as from enthusiastic amateurs willing to undertake training.

You will be a good team worker who is enthusiastic and interested in plants, lawn care, pruning, propagation and machinery. You will have excellent communication and customer service skills.

For further information, including the full Job Description, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the Marlborough College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

For all enquiries please contact a member of the Recruitment team by email: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org or phone: 01672 892239.

Closing date for applications: Mid-day Monday 27 January, 2020, with interviews scheduled w/c 3rd February 2020

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

PART-TIME GARDENER

We have an opportunity for a part-time Gardener to join our existing team in caring for the extensive gardens of the College. You will assist with mowing/strimming, any new landscape work, pruning and seed sowing/plant propagation as required.

GROUNDSPERSON

We have an opportunity for a seasonal Groundsperson to join our existing team between the months of April and mid-August 2020, working in over 200 acres of Marlborough’s beautiful College campus. You will assist with the maintenance of the College sports pitches to a high standard, whilst providing safe, quality playing surfaces.

You will be a good team worker who is enthusiastic and interested in sports turf, sport and machinery. You will have excellent communication and customer service skills.

To learn more about the College please explore our website. For further information about this role please see the documents available at the top of this page, including the full Job Description and Further Particulars.

