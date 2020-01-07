Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Atkins and Potts is a food manufacturing business based in Ball Hill (RG20 0PW). We have a full-time role available, 8.30am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday. Tasks include: sales order taking and processing, stock management support, accounts support and answering phones.


Please send your CV to info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk

or phone 01635 254249 for further information.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

Police update over Newbury hit-and-run arrest

Police update over Newbury hit-and-run arrest

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33