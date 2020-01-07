CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Atkins and Potts is a food manufacturing business based in Ball Hill (RG20 0PW). We have a full-time role available, 8.30am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday. Tasks include: sales order taking and processing, stock management support, accounts support and answering phones.



Please send your CV to info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk



or phone 01635 254249 for further information.