CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED
Tue, 07 Jan 2020
CUSTOMER SERVICE / ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT
Atkins and Potts is a food manufacturing business based in Ball Hill (RG20 0PW). We have a full-time role available, 8.30am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday. Tasks include: sales order taking and processing, stock management support, accounts support and answering phones.
Please send your CV to info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk
or phone 01635 254249 for further information.
