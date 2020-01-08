Caseworker Required

Shop Assistants and Warehouse Staff Required
Laura Farris, Member of Parliament for Newbury, is looking to appoint a caseworker to work in her Newbury office.
Main duties will include, but are not limited to:
• Respond to correspondence and enquiries from constituents
• Attend surgeries and meetings as appropriate
• Manage constituency projects as required
• Liaise with Government agencies, voluntary sector and others to resolve constituency matters
• Research local, regional or national issues to support MPs’ work
The successful applicant will have strong written and oral communication skills. Whilst not essential, a keen interest in politics and local affairs is desirable, and candidates should be sympathetic to the aims and values of the Conservative Party.
Application Details
Please send a copy of your CV and a covering letter outlining why you think you would be a suitable candidate to laura.farris.mp@parliament.uk
