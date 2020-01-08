Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Caseworker Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Caseworker Required

Laura Farris, Member of Parliament for Newbury, is looking to appoint a caseworker to work in her Newbury office.

Main duties will include, but are not limited to:

• Respond to correspondence and enquiries from constituents

• Attend surgeries and meetings as appropriate

• Manage constituency projects as required

• Liaise with Government agencies, voluntary sector and others to resolve constituency matters

• Research local, regional or national issues to support MPs’ work

The successful applicant will have strong written and oral communication skills. Whilst not essential, a keen interest in politics and local affairs is desirable, and candidates should be sympathetic to the aims and values of the Conservative Party.

Application Details

Please send a copy of your CV and a covering letter outlining why you think you would be a suitable candidate to laura.farris.mp@parliament.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33