Caseworker Required

Laura Farris, Member of Parliament for Newbury, is looking to appoint a caseworker to work in her Newbury office.



Main duties will include, but are not limited to:



• Respond to correspondence and enquiries from constituents

• Attend surgeries and meetings as appropriate

• Manage constituency projects as required

• Liaise with Government agencies, voluntary sector and others to resolve constituency matters

• Research local, regional or national issues to support MPs’ work



The successful applicant will have strong written and oral communication skills. Whilst not essential, a keen interest in politics and local affairs is desirable, and candidates should be sympathetic to the aims and values of the Conservative Party.



Application Details



Please send a copy of your CV and a covering letter outlining why you think you would be a suitable candidate to laura.farris.mp@parliament.uk