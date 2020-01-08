Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Sports Coach Required

Sports Coach Required

The Winchcombe School
Maple Crescent, Newbury, RG14 1LN
‘Achieve, Believe, Care’

Sports Coach

26 hrs/wk, TTO (12 -5 pm, 5 days/week + 1 hr PPA)
£15.36/hr (£17,573 actual annual salary)

We require an inspirational sports coach to further develop the pupils love and participation in physical activity.
We can offer you:
• a school of which we are all proud
• a chance to help all children build a further love of health and exercise
• a chance to work with and develop staff in PE who always want to improve
• a chance to further develop the PE curriculum based around the principles of high-quality PE

Closing date and shortlisting: 17 January 2020 at 5 pm
Interviews: Week commencing 20 January 2020
Start date: 2 March (or sooner if possible)

Visits are warmly encouraged. Please contact Hannah Smith on 01635 232780 or
e-mail office@winchcombe.w-berks.sch.uk


Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS Enhanced Check along with other relevant employment checks

