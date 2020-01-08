Shop Assistants and Warehouse Staff Required

The Clothing Warehouse

Hambridge Road, Newbury RG14 2QG

require

SHOP ASSISTANTS (full/part time)

WAREHOUSE STAFF(full time)

The full time shop position is based upon a 40 hour week including one weekend day. Typical shop work including some ironing. Although not essential, the ideal candidate would have a good knowledge of clothing labels and current fashions. The warehouse job is based upon a 40 hour week Mon – Fri.

Call 07798 678937