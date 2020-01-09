Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

MACHINE OPERATOR REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

MACHINE OPERATOR REQUIRED

MACHINE OPERATOR

Vacancies in our busy steel processing workshop.
Full training will be provided.

Please ring Chis for more information 01635 872418

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

Police appeal after ball bearing attacks across Tadley area

Police appeal after ball bearing attacks across Tadley area

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33