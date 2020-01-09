SITE SUPERVISOR and SITE SUPERVISOR required

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:

• SITE SUPERVISOR (Caretaker) – 16.75 hours pw

• TECHNICIAN: EXPRESSIVE ARTS – 18 hours pw

(term time only).

For full details and to apply please visit:

www.stbarts.co.uk



Closing date: Sunday 19 January 2020

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk