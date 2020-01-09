SITE SUPERVISOR and SITE SUPERVISOR required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:
• SITE SUPERVISOR (Caretaker) – 16.75 hours pw
• TECHNICIAN: EXPRESSIVE ARTS – 18 hours pw
(term time only).

For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk


Closing date: Sunday 19 January 2020
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

