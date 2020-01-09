Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Job Vacancies at George & Dragon Country House Hotel

George & Dragon Country House Hotel

Job Vacancies

Under New Management

We have the following positions available

These are full time & part time positions

ASSISTANT MANAGER

CHEFS

KITCHEN PORTER

WAITER / WAITRESS

MAINTENANCE/HANDYMAN

We are looking for applicants that offer a high standard of service, are reliable and take pride in their work.

Must be over 18

To apply

Email: georgeanddragonhotel@gmail.com

Call: 07749315313

www.georgeanddragoninn.co.uk

