Thu, 09 Jan 2020
Your Equity Release Options
Customer Review:
"We were looking to raise funds for an extension to our property. Carol had
previously assisted in providing a mortgage for our property so we asked her
for advice on raising funds for a proposed extension and came up with Equity
Release money. Yes we are very pleased with the result. Nothing more could
have been done as far as we are concerned. Satisfied customers."
Contact Carol or Sofie on
Tel: 01635 550179
E: carol@hopwoodash.co.uk
A mortgage will be secured against your home
