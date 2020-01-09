Teaching Assistants Required

Thu, 09 Jan 2020
SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL
Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU
Teaching Assistants
Apprenticeship route also available
Full Time – 27.5 hours per week
We have several exciting opportunities within our school for Teaching Assistants. These vacancies would suit TAs who are keen to support the needs of our children who have a range of needs.
Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org
for an application pack.
Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks
Closing date: 17-01-20
