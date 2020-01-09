Teaching Assistants Required

SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL

Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU

Teaching Assistants

Apprenticeship route also available

Full Time – 27.5 hours per week

We have several exciting opportunities within our school for Teaching Assistants. These vacancies would suit TAs who are keen to support the needs of our children who have a range of needs.

Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org

for an application pack.

Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks

Closing date: 17-01-20