Catering Assistants and Housekeeping Assistants Required

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ

Catering Assistants

Full-time



Hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide approximately 1000 meals daily as well as catering for School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

Full-time, £18,720 per annum, working mainly 12pm – 8:30pm (40 hours p/w), working

5 days out of 7, which will include weekend shifts.

Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme, 25 days’ holiday plus bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.

For an informal chat please call the Catering and Events Manager on

01635 204690 or Recruitment on 01635 204712.

Housekeeping Assistants

Full-time



Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. Candidates should be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards, either on their own or as part of a team.

Full-time, Monday to Friday with occasional Saturdays as the business requires.

Hourly rate - £8.21 after 8am, £12.32 before 8am.

Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty, 25 days’ holiday plus all bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.

For an informal chat please call the Housekeeping Services Manager on 01635 204772 or Recruitment on 01635 204712.

Please visit www.downehouse.net where you can apply online and read further details

about this role and the School.

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 30 January 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.