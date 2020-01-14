Mrs B's Kitchen Cafe

BARISTAS WANTED !

Our fab baristas Lili, Beth and Max will all be off on their travels in 5 weeks, so we are looking for new recruits to take the reins!

They have been the most brilliant team, so will be a hard act to follow.

Coffee experience a huge advantage, although training will be given. If you think you could step into their shoes, please get in touch. High energy positive people will enjoy working in our close knit dynamic team.

Please email: rosemary@mrsb.kitchen with your experience