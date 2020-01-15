IT Technical Services Technician required

Full or part time Mobility Service Engineer required
Wed, 15 Jan 2020
IT Technical Services Technician
The Downs School, West Berkshire
Closing Date: 31st January 2020
Proposed Start Date: ASAP
Salary:
Band E7 – F19 £19,554 - £24,799, Full-time Salary
Contract type:
Full-time, 37 Hours per week
For more information please contact Nicky Kenyon,
nkenyon@thedownsschool.org or 01635 270000.
The Downs School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check though the DBS and provide evidence that they have a right to work in the UK.
