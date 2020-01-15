Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

IT Technical Services Technician required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

IT Technical Services Technician required

IT Technical Services Technician

The Downs School, West Berkshire

Closing Date: 31st January 2020

Proposed Start Date: ASAP

Salary:
Band E7 – F19 £19,554 - £24,799, Full-time Salary
Contract type:
Full-time, 37 Hours per week

For more information please contact Nicky Kenyon,
nkenyon@thedownsschool.org or 01635 270000.

The Downs School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check though the DBS and provide evidence that they have a right to work in the UK.


www.thedownsschool.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Police appeal to trace missing man

Police appeal to trace missing man

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33