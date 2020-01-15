Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Full Stack Lead Developer required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Full Stack Lead Developer required

Newbury startup needs a Full Stack Lead Developer

A chance to be a part of building a product and a business.

Process Bliss is a tech startup with huge plans, that values talent over experience.
We are offering the opportunity to be involved in setting up and managing our UK product development team.
After recently bringing our software development ‘in house’ after outsourcing for the past two years, this is an opportunity to be the first development employee, with a view to shaping the development strategy and leading a development team.

This role is based in Newbury and reports directly to the CEO. You will be responsible for building and maintaining our software product and contributing to the company’s strategic objectives, while delivering code within tight deadlines.

Does this describe you?
A senior developer with Node.js and Angular experience (ideally 2 years+), who is able to work autonomously and has the ability to balance business and technical requirements.

Someone who understands the importance of trying things quickly and iterating on them, and likes working in a fast-paced, changing environment.

If this role sounds like the role for you, then please email your CV to
laura@processbliss.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Police appeal to trace missing man

Police appeal to trace missing man

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33