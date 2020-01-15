Full Stack Lead Developer required

Newbury startup needs a Full Stack Lead Developer

A chance to be a part of building a product and a business.

Process Bliss is a tech startup with huge plans, that values talent over experience.

We are offering the opportunity to be involved in setting up and managing our UK product development team.

After recently bringing our software development ‘in house’ after outsourcing for the past two years, this is an opportunity to be the first development employee, with a view to shaping the development strategy and leading a development team.

This role is based in Newbury and reports directly to the CEO. You will be responsible for building and maintaining our software product and contributing to the company’s strategic objectives, while delivering code within tight deadlines.

Does this describe you?

A senior developer with Node.js and Angular experience (ideally 2 years+), who is able to work autonomously and has the ability to balance business and technical requirements.

Someone who understands the importance of trying things quickly and iterating on them, and likes working in a fast-paced, changing environment.

If this role sounds like the role for you, then please email your CV to

laura@processbliss.com