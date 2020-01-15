Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Groundsperson required

GROUNDSPERSON
SMALL ESTATE IN BEENHAM


3-4 days/week
Parkland with variety of specialist trees and shrubs.
Duties include extensive mowing, all aspects of specimen tree management, hedge and track maintenance etc.
Opportunity to be involved in development of the grounds.
Extensive hands-on experience and enthusiasm essential with an interest in trees.
Proficiency in use of kit: Kubota tractor, chainsaws etc.
Certificates desirable.


Email CV: robinia@katecgill.plus.com

