Full or part time Mobility Service Engineer required
Wed, 15 Jan 2020
Full or part time
Mobility Service Engineer
required to work at a family run business on a variety of mobility products. Part workshop based as well as on site in client homes & residential care homes therefore a DBS check will be required. Must hold a full clean UK driving licence.
A Knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems would be preferred although training is available.
The successful candidate must be able to time manage, be computer literate and have good customer care skills
Salary based on experience
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News