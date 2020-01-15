Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Full or part time Mobility Service Engineer required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Full or part time Mobility Service Engineer required

Full or part time
Mobility Service Engineer


required to work at a family run business on a variety of mobility products. Part workshop based as well as on site in client homes & residential care homes therefore a DBS check will be required. Must hold a full clean UK driving licence.

A Knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems would be preferred although training is available.
The successful candidate must be able to time manage, be computer literate and have good customer care skills

Salary based on experience

info@southernmobilityservices.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Leo's late birth means he is decade's first

Police appeal to trace missing man

Police appeal to trace missing man

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Council ditches football club MUGA plan

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Shoplifter returned to taunt staff

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33