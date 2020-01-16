WEDDING SHOWCASE AT THE CHEQUERS HOTEL

9th February 2020, 11am-3pm

Tickets are FREE



At 11am the spectacular Wedding Showcase will be open, and you will see everything from florists, to hair and makeup, to brilliant dance floor decor. With over 20 experts attending the Showcase you can get all the help and advice you need to make your perfect day become a reality.



Free tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wedding-showcase-at-the-chequers-hotel-tickets-83982916163



Don't forget to pick up your FREE goodie bag, it will be packed full of unmissable perks and offers.



FREE parking and WIFI are also available to attendees.



Refreshments and light bites are available from the bar. Want something a little bigger? Afternoon Tea will be available throughout the day, or why not book a table in Oxford Street Kitchen & Bar, our fantastic restaurant, for Sunday lunch/dinner?



Enquiries to: events@chequershotelnewbury.co.uk



Chequers Hotel are proud to be hosting this event with Rusty & Roses