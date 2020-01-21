PA to the Headmistress

Required for April 2020 • £37,000 - £40,000 per annum

As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, creative and enriching environment for our girls.

We are looking to appoint an experienced and highly professional Personal Assistant to provide outstanding support to the Headmistress, ensure the smooth and effective administration of the office, and line manage the Assistant to the Deputy Heads.

To be successful, you will have meticulous organisational skills and the ability to

multi-task whilst showing good judgement, flexibility and discretion. You must be personable, approachable, responsive and accommodating and be able to create good relationships both within the school community and externally. The ability to communicate with a warm and open manner will be essential. Attention to detail and strong IT skills are also vital in this highly varied role. Ideally, you will have worked in a similar role at senior level.

This is a full-year post and benefits include a competitive salary of £37,000 - £40,000 per annum dependent on experience, 25 days’ holiday plus all Bank Holidays and a week off at Christmas, free meals throughout the year, contributory pension scheme and great working conditions.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712 or email

recruitment@downehouse.net



Please visit www.downehouse.net where you can apply online and read more about the role and the School.

Closing date: Noon on Monday 3 February 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,

Berkshire RG18 9JJ