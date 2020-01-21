Finance Assistant Required

Finance Assistant

Full-time | £23,300 per annum | All year round

As one of the UK’s leading girls’ independent boarding schools, we are looking for a Finance Assistant to join our busy Bursary Team.

In this role, you will be taking day-to-day responsibility for the Fees (Sales) Ledger under the guidance of the Finance Manager and Finance Bursar.

Responsibilities will include preparing and issuing termly bills, processing receipts, reconciling the month-end fees ledger and handling bill queries.

You will be liaising with parents and other departments in the School, so will need to be personable with good communication skills. You will also need to have a methodical approach with an excellent eye for detail, strong organisation skills and enjoy working as part of a team. IT skills including Excel will be essential.

We are offering a salary of £23,300 for 35 hours per week, 25 days’ holiday plus bank holidays and additional days at Christmas, generous pension scheme, free meals and refreshments during working hours and free parking on site.

Please note that this is a full-year post and not term time only.



For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net



or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Friday 7 February 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.