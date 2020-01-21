Part-time Art Technician Required

Part-time Art Technician

Maternity Cover | £11 per hour | Required for May 2020

As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, enriching and creative environment for our girls.

Working 20 hours per week (over four days) you will be providing support to the art team, including assisting with the presentation and display of work, preparing materials for lessons, ordering materials, and assisting with practical activities.

To be successful, you will be well organised and have a keen interest in art.



For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net



or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Thursday 6 February 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.