Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!

Catering Department



Sous Chef

£25,295 pa + Benefits • Full Time, Permanent, 37.5 hours per week



Kitchen Assistant

£15,002 pa + Benefits • Full Time, Term time + 2 weeks, 37 hours per week

Care Department



Bank Worker – Care Staff and Waking Night Staff

Hours and salaries vary depending on qualifications



Care Staff

Salary dependent on qualification • Full Time, Permanent, 42 hour average across a two week shift pattern

Waking Night Staff

Salary dependent on qualification • Wednesday Night, 10 hours

Sixth Form Department



Sixth Form Student Support

£18,985 pa pro rata (£21,166 FTE pa) inclusive of £1,000 SSA + Benefits

38 hours 40 minutes per week, Term time only

--------

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.



Closing date: 31st January 2020 • Interviews w/c 3rd February 2020

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386