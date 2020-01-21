Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

General Administrator & Receptionist Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

General Administrator & Receptionist Required

Mary Hare Hearing Centres is hiring

General Administrator & Receptionist

£10.67 per hour + Benefits • To start ASAP • 18.5 hours per week
Thursday, Friday 8.30am – 5pm (lunch 1pm – 2pm) & Saturday 9am – 12.30pm

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs


and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.
Closing date: 31st January 2020 • Interviews w/c 3rd February 2020


Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.


By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our
Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.
We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.
Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury road closing for two months of gas works

Newbury road closing for two months of gas works

Police officer in fatal crash may have been travelling at 100mph

Police officer in fatal crash may have been travelling at 100mph

Newbury road to close tonight for emergency pothole repairs

Aldipothole2a

Don't forget the M4 is shut this weekend

Don't forget the M4 is shut this weekend

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33