Finance and Corporate Services Manager Required

29th February 2020
Tue, 21 Jan 2020
Newbury Town Council
Finance and Corporate Services Manager
(£36,876 - £39,782 per annum)
We need a motivated, high performing individual to drive the delivery of our financial objectives and oversee proper financial management.
Applicants should demonstrate the necessary financial awareness, ability to set and manage a budget and prepare financial information.
Line management and proven teamworking skills are essential. Strong communication skills with the public and external bodies are required.
Newbury is a very attractive town in which to live and work and you can help us deliver our strategic objective - to make Newbury a town we can all be proud of.
For further information and a recruitment pack see
www.newbury.gov.uk or email the Chief Executive Officer at
hugh.peacocke@newbury.gov.uk
Newbury Town Council is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.
Closing date for completed applications is Sunday 16 February.
