The South Wales Male Choir

29th February 2020

Cor Meibion De Cymru

Grand Charity Concert to Celebrate St Davids Day

Soloists: Rhodri Prys Jones

Tenor: Helen Page

Accompanied by Oliver Williams on Piano

St Nicholas Church, Newbury RG14 5HG

"Sounds of Wales"

Saturday 29 February 2020, 7pm

Tickets £17.50

Available from the Corn Exchange, Newbury

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 521 8218