Mobile Cleaning Technicians Required

ServiceMaster have vacancies for:
Residential Cleaning Technician responsible for cleaning carpets and soft furnishings based in the Reading Area.
Mobile Cleaning Technician for Commercial properties in Basingstoke and surrounding areas.
Both positions are 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday with a company van provided.

For full details go to:
www.servicemasternewbury.co.uk

click on About Us and job vacancies or phone 01635 38100 for an application pack. No Agencies

