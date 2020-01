2020 Essential Guide to Wedding Planning

publishes on the 27th of February with the Newbury Weekly News.

Will also be available from Out and About distribution points and available at the following Wedding Fairs

Newbury Racecourse 8th of March

Shaw House 15th March

Bradfield College 29th March

Ufton Court Hotel 29th of March

To advertise your business call our team on 01635 524111

Or email

advertising@newburynews.co.uk