Housekeeping Porter Required

Housekeeping Porter
£15,233 per annum, 35 hours per week


As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive and caring environment for our girls.
We are looking for a Housekeeping Porter to join our busy and dedicated estates team.
In this essential customer-service driven role, you will be supporting the Housekeeping team across the School. It is a busy, physical role where stamina and strength will be essential and you will have the ability to think and work on your own initiative.
For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net where further details about this role and the School can be found.
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 6 February 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,
Berkshire RG18 9JJ

