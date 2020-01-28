Senior Benefits Caseworker required

Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!
Tue, 28 Jan 2020
Are you looking for an interesting and varied role working for a busy voluntary organisation?
Citizens Advice West Berkshire is looking for a
Senior Benefits Caseworker
for our Carers Advice Service which assists a range of clients including those with disabilities, long term health conditions and their carers
18 hours per week £11,700 - £12,542
actual annual salary, depending on experience
Please email: enquiry@cawberks.org.uk
for an application pack
Closing date Sunday 23 February 2020
charity no. 1115036
