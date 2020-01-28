Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Senior Benefits Caseworker required

Are you looking for an interesting and varied role working for a busy voluntary organisation?

Citizens Advice West Berkshire is looking for a

for our Carers Advice Service which assists a range of clients including those with disabilities, long term health conditions and their carers
18 hours per week £11,700 - £12,542
actual annual salary, depending on experience

Please email: enquiry@cawberks.org.uk

for an application pack
Closing date Sunday 23 February 2020
charity no. 1115036

