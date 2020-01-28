Benefice Office Manager Required

Benefice of St George and St John Newbury, Berkshire



Benefice Office Manager

20-25 Hours/week based at St Georges’s Church, Wash Common.

We are looking for a highly organised person with strong people skills to play a key role in providing and administrative and communications hub for our two churches in South Newbury. The role will suit someone who is confident with IT and experienced in managing data systems and operational procedures.



For the full job description see

st-george-newbury.org.uk



Apply with full CV and covering letter to Simon Pook, Churchwarden

Simon.pook@st-george-newbury.org.uk



Deadline for applications is 10th February 2020