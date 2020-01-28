Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!

Sixth Form Department

Sixth Form Student Support

£18,985 pa pro rata (£21,166 FTE pa) inclusive of £1,000 SSA + Benefits

38 hours 40 minutes per week, Term time only

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs



and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.

Closing date: 31st January 2020 • Interviews w/c 3rd February 2020



Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386