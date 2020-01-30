Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

FULL TIME ASSISTANT YARD-PERSON REQUIRED

An enthusiastic yard-person is required to help with receiving/picking deliveries.The role involves outside work with lifting and manual handling in all weathers.A knowledge of fencing and Landscaping products would be ideal, but not essential.Full training will be given. Full driving license will be needed.


For more information call Peter Barlow (01635) 200253.
Please send CV and Covering letter to:
Peter Barlow, Barlow & Sons (Hermitage) Ltd,Red Shute Hill,Thatcham, RG18 9QL

