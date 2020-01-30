FULL TIME ASSISTANT YARD-PERSON REQUIRED

Recruiting at Creative Dental Lab, Newbury
Thu, 30 Jan 2020
FULL TIME
ASSISTANT YARD-PERSON
An enthusiastic yard-person is required to help with receiving/picking deliveries.The role involves outside work with lifting and manual handling in all weathers.A knowledge of fencing and Landscaping products would be ideal, but not essential.Full training will be given. Full driving license will be needed.
For more information call Peter Barlow (01635) 200253.
Please send CV and Covering letter to:
Peter Barlow, Barlow & Sons (Hermitage) Ltd,Red Shute Hill,Thatcham, RG18 9QL
