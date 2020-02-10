Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!



Teacher of Plumbing (with other trades)

Salary: for candidates with QTS you will earn between M2 and M6 (£26,298 – £35,971 pa) • For candidates without QTS you will earn between NJC 22 and NJC 33 (£26,317 – £35,934 pa) • Start date: 1 September 2020 or sooner

Mary Hare School is looking to appoint a full-time permanent Teacher of Plumbing who ideally has other trade experience as well. You will be passionate about teaching and learning, a reflective practitioner, with the ability to build relationships with learners and bring out the best in them.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.

Closing date: Thursday 30 April 2020

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our

Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386