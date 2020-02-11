Donnington Hospital Trust

TO LET

The Hartley Arms Public House (Free House), Donnington

(formerly The Three Horseshoes) is available to rent from 1st April.

The Premises has undergone an extensive scheme of refurbishment and improvement of both the public areas and living accommodation.



Parties should register their interest to:-

Amanda Robinson, The Trust Office, Groombridge Place, Donnington, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 2JQ Tel: 01635 551530

Email: amanda@donningtonhospital.com