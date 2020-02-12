Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

CLEANING SUPERVISOR / FACILITIES ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Thorngrove is a thriving and successful day school set in beautiful grounds in Highclere.
The School is now looking to recruit a:
CLEANING SUPERVISOR /
FACILITIES ASSISTANT
(full-time)
This post is subject to an enhanced disclosure from the DBS. Application details can be found on our website
www.thorngroveschool.co.uk > Information > Vacancies
by emailing admin@thorngroveschool.co.uk

or phoning the office on 01635 253172

