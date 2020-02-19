Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Are you passionate about a career in childcare?

Are you passionate about a career in childcare?

Jubilee Day Nursery - Celebrating Childhood

Are you passionate about a career in childcare?

We’re currently looking for talented people to join us for
careers in Early Years Education.

Nursery Practitioner Level 3 - Full time, permanant | £21,294 a year. Level 3 childcare qualification required.

Qualified Nursery Nurse - Full time, permanant | £21,294 a year. Level 2-3 childcare qualification required.

Nursery Childcare Apprentice - Full-time, permanant

Nursery Gardener  - Full time, contract | Up to £10.00 per hour

Application forms and more information about the vacancies
can be found on our website at:
jubileedaynursery.co.uk/careers
To apply please contact us:
Email: info@jubileedaynursery.co.uk
Tel: 0118 970 1600

Jubilee Day Nursery,
Paddock View, Rectory Road, Padworth Common,
Reading, Berkshire, RG& 4JD

