Vacancies at Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgeries
Wed, 19 Feb 2020
Jubilee Day Nursery - Celebrating Childhood
Are you passionate about a career in childcare?
We’re currently looking for talented people to join us for
careers in Early Years Education.
Nursery Practitioner Level 3 - Full time, permanant | £21,294 a year. Level 3 childcare qualification required.
Qualified Nursery Nurse - Full time, permanant | £21,294 a year. Level 2-3 childcare qualification required.
Nursery Childcare Apprentice - Full-time, permanant
Nursery Gardener - Full time, contract | Up to £10.00 per hour
Application forms and more information about the vacancies
can be found on our website at:
jubileedaynursery.co.uk/careers
To apply please contact us:
Email: info@jubileedaynursery.co.uk
Tel: 0118 970 1600
Jubilee Day Nursery,
Paddock View, Rectory Road, Padworth Common,
Reading, Berkshire, RG& 4JD
