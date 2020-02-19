Auction House Vacancies

Are you enthusiastic about Antiques & Auctions?



Special Auction Services (SAS) are a Specialist Auctioneers of Antiques & Collectables based in Central Newbury. As part of our growth strategy and development, we are expanding our workforce and are looking to recruit the following roles.

An Auction House Administrative Assistant to join our established fast paced company focusing on catalogue production.

The ideal applicant will be creative, efficient, flexible, and conscientious, have good PC skills and an excellent telephone manner. Ability to work under pressure, experience with customer liaison, and an understanding of key clerical skills are essential, but full training will be given.

A successful applicant will have a positive adaptable approach to the position, be able to work as part of an established team and will be keen to acquire new skills and demonstrate their initiative to develop the role further. They will be required to work Monday – Friday 10am – 2pm. Starting salary consummate with experience.

PR and Marketing Assistant

A successful applicant will have previous PR and Marketing experience, be able to identify ways we can develop our current campaigns and offer a new fresh perspective on how we can improve our reach within a very competitive market. The ideal applicant will be creative, efficient, flexible, and conscientious, have good PC skills and an excellent telephone manner with the ability to work under pressure as well as alongside our team of specialists.

A positive adaptable approach to the position, and being able to work as part of an established team as well as the ability to demonstrate their initiative to develop the role further are key. They will be required to work Monday – Friday 1pm – 5pm. Starting salary consummate with experience.



Please submit a letter and your CV by 2nd March 2020

Jessica Forrester, Special Auction Services (SAS),

Plenty Close, Off Hambridge Road, Newbury RG14 5RL



Sell your Antiques & Collectables through the specialist auctioneers with the best Track record