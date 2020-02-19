Vacancies at Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgeries

Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgeries

Medical Receptionist &/or

Dispensary Assistant – 20+ hours

Our reception team provides the first point of contact for patients and administrative support to the practice team. A busy but rewarding job, requiring excellent customer service & IT skills, a flexible attitude and a team spirit. Evenings to 6.30/8pm, mornings from 8am, some Saturdays and extra hours for cover.

Practice Nurse or Associate Practitioner – 20 hours

Primary Care experience not essential. You should be comfortable with responsibility, energetic, keen to learn new skills and work as an integral part of the team as well as happy to work autonomously. Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri & cover for annual leave.

Salary commensurate with experience. CV or enquiries:

karen.oakton@nhs.net



http://www.kintburyandwooltonhillsurgeries.co.uk/