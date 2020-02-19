Vacancies at Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgeries
Wed, 19 Feb 2020
Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgeries
Medical Receptionist &/or
Dispensary Assistant – 20+ hours
Our reception team provides the first point of contact for patients and administrative support to the practice team. A busy but rewarding job, requiring excellent customer service & IT skills, a flexible attitude and a team spirit. Evenings to 6.30/8pm, mornings from 8am, some Saturdays and extra hours for cover.
Practice Nurse or Associate Practitioner – 20 hours
Primary Care experience not essential. You should be comfortable with responsibility, energetic, keen to learn new skills and work as an integral part of the team as well as happy to work autonomously. Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri & cover for annual leave.
Salary commensurate with experience. CV or enquiries:
karen.oakton@nhs.net
