AUDLEY INGLEWOOD LEISURE CLUB - Open Day
Fri, 21 Feb 2020
We are opening our doors on our exclusive Leisure Club. Come and join us for a tour, see our glorious swimming pool, newly refurbished gym and studio.
Grab a coffee or something to eat at our onsite restaurant Blandy’s Bistro.
The best kept secret and affordable luxury with single membership for £45 per month to include for use of the pool, classes and gym with discounts on Spa treatments and in the Restaurant.
Special offers on the day include:
● Complementary Sunday Roast for two (signing up on the day)
● 10% off Food and Drink in Blandy’s Bistro
● 20% off Spa Treatments booked on the day & Spa Goodie bags
We have limited availability so please pre-booked your space by email on InglewoodClub@audleyvillages.co.uk
There will be a prize draw for those that email their confirmation, to win Full Afternoon Tea for Two.
We are more than just a pretty face...
Audley Inglewood, Templeton Road, Kintbury, Hungerford RG17 9AA
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News