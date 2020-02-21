AUDLEY INGLEWOOD LEISURE CLUB

OPEN DAY

Saturday 22nd February

10:30 – 14:30

We are opening our doors on our exclusive Leisure Club. Come and join us for a tour, see our glorious swimming pool, newly refurbished gym and studio.

Grab a coffee or something to eat at our onsite restaurant Blandy’s Bistro.

The best kept secret and affordable luxury with single membership for £45 per month to include for use of the pool, classes and gym with discounts on Spa treatments and in the Restaurant.

Special offers on the day include:

● Complementary Sunday Roast for two (signing up on the day)

● 10% off Food and Drink in Blandy’s Bistro

● 20% off Spa Treatments booked on the day & Spa Goodie bags

We have limited availability so please pre-booked your space by email on InglewoodClub@audleyvillages.co.uk

There will be a prize draw for those that email their confirmation, to win Full Afternoon Tea for Two.

We are more than just a pretty face...

Audley Inglewood, Templeton Road, Kintbury, Hungerford RG17 9AA