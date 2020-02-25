Housekeeping Porter and Housekeeping Assistant required

Housekeeping Porter

42.5 hours per week, £19,271 per annum (from April 2020)



Housekeeping Assistant

Full-time, £13.08 before 8am, £8.72 after 8am (from April 2020)



As one of the UK’s leading girls’ independent boarding schools, we are looking for both

a Housekeeping Porter and Housekeeping Assistant to join our busy and dedicated

estates team.

In this essential, customer service-driven role, you will be supporting the Housekeeping team across the School. It is a busy, physical role where stamina and strength will be essential as well as the ability to think and work on your own initiative.

Benefits include all meals on duty, uniform, generous pension scheme and 25 days’ holiday plus a week off at Christmas.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net or, alternatively, call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Friday 13 March 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,

Berkshire RG18 9JJ