Marketing Manager Required

Marketing Manager

The Downs School, West Berkshire

Closing Date: 6th March 2020

Proposed Start Date: April 2020

Salary:
Band F 11-19 Actual salary after term time and part time working £9,704 - £11.369
Contract type:
Term time and Part time (20 hours per week), plus 2 inset days in September

For more information please contact Nicky Kenyon,
nkenyon@thedownsschool.org or 01635 270000.

The Downs School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check though the DBS and provide evidence that they have a right to work in the UK.
www.thedownsschool.org.uk

