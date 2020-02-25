Tue, 25 Feb 2020
J.A.M Hair Studio
01635 552243
Price list
Wash Cut & Finish £20/£25 Gent Cut & Finish £10
Wash & Blow Dry £15 to £20
Head of Highlights £50
Balayage £50 T. Section £25
Full Tint £35
Root Tint £20 T. Section & Roots £37
Toners £5 Perms from £30
Treatments from £5
OAP’s Monday & Tuesday 15% discount
Opening Hours
• Monday - Tuesday 10am - 6pm
• Wednesday - Thursday 10am - 8pm
• Friday 10am - 6pm
• Saturday 10am - 4pm
• Sunday closed
53 Cheap Street Newbury RG14 5BX
Call us on 01635 552243 or drop in to the salon,
appointments not always necessary. tom4ato4@gmail.com
