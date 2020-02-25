J.A.M Hair Studio

01635 552243

Price list

Wash Cut & Finish £20/£25 Gent Cut & Finish £10

Wash & Blow Dry £15 to £20

Head of Highlights £50

Balayage £50 T. Section £25

Full Tint £35

Root Tint £20 T. Section & Roots £37

Toners £5 Perms from £30

Treatments from £5

OAP’s Monday & Tuesday 15% discount

Opening Hours

• Monday - Tuesday 10am - 6pm

• Wednesday - Thursday 10am - 8pm

• Friday 10am - 6pm

• Saturday 10am - 4pm

• Sunday closed

53 Cheap Street Newbury RG14 5BX

Call us on 01635 552243 or drop in to the salon,

appointments not always necessary. tom4ato4@gmail.com