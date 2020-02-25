Community Coordinator Required

Eight Bells are hiring

We are recruiting a

Community Coordinator

Whose role will be to recruit and support volunteers to work with communities and individuals with a wide range of social, emotional or practical needs, helping them focus on improving their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

20-30 hrs Part Time

For a full description of the role checkout

http://eightbellsnewbury.co.uk/jobs

Send CV and covering letter to

stevemasters753@gmail.com

Closing date 11th March

interviews week beginning 24th March