Community Coordinator Required

Tue, 25 Feb 2020
Eight Bells are hiring
We are recruiting a
Community Coordinator
Whose role will be to recruit and support volunteers to work with communities and individuals with a wide range of social, emotional or practical needs, helping them focus on improving their physical and mental health and wellbeing.
20-30 hrs Part Time
For a full description of the role checkout
http://eightbellsnewbury.co.uk/jobs
Send CV and covering letter to
stevemasters753@gmail.com
Closing date 11th March
interviews week beginning 24th March
